Aug 8 (Reuters) - GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC:

* GAMING INNOVATION GROUP REPORTS Q2 REVENUES UP 15% FROM FIRST QUARTER 2017 AND 174% FROM SECOND QUARTER 2016

* Q2 EBITDA OF EUR 1.9 MILLION, UP FROM EUR (0.4) MILLION IN Q1 2017 AND EUR 1.0 MILLION IN Q2 2016

* MAINTAIN GUIDING OF EUR 120 MILLION IN REVENUES FOR 2017, EXCLUSIVE OF REVENUES FROM ACQUIRED OPERATIONS