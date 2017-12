Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ganso Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Gold Seed International Ltd plans to sell up to 14.4 million shares (6 percent stake) of co within 6 months

* Says its shareholder Yuan Chu United International Ltd plans to sell no more than 3.6 million shares (1.5 percent stake) of co within 6 months

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BDRP5k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)