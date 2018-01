Jan 16(Reuters) - Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co Ltd

* Says a Gansu-based firm (plaintiff) filed a lawsuit against co’s Lanzhou-based real estate unit

* Says plaintiff requested payment and related interest of 5.8 million yuan (with priority of compensation) and asked the unit to bear lawsuit related costs

