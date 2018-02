Feb 6(Reuters) - Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 80 million yuan in agricultural industrial park project in Jiuquan

* Says it plans to set up a Jiuquan-based wholly owned agricultural science and technology unit to operate the project, with registered capital of 20 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VghJWH

