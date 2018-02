Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gap Inc:

* GAP INC. ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF GAP BRAND PRESIDENT

* GAP INC - ‍JEFF KIRWAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GAP BRAND, WILL LEAVE COMPANY​

* GAP INC - ‍A SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR A NEW PRESIDENT OF GAP BRAND; IN INTERIM, BRENT HYDER, WILL OVERSEE BRAND​