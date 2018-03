BRIEF-Gap Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.52

March 1 (Reuters) - Gap Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 FISCAL YEAR 2017 COMPARABLE SALES WERE UP 5 PERCENT COMPARED WITH AN INCREASE OF 2 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* ‍Q4 TAX RATE REFLECTS $34 MILLION OF NET PROVISIONAL IMPACTS RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TCJA​

* ‍AT END OF Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2017, TOTAL INVENTORY WAS UP 9 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍WITH ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY PROVIDED BY TCJA, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $4.67 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OLD NAVY GLOBAL COMPARABLE SALES POSITIVE 9 PERCENT VERSUS POSITIVE 5 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* QTRLY BANANA REPUBLIC GLOBAL COMPARABLE SALES POSITIVE 1 PERCENT VERSUS NEGATIVE 3 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY

* INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, CURRENTLY EXPECTING TO REPURCHASE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION PER QUARTER

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: