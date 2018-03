March 9 (Reuters) - GAPWAVES AB:

* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 152 MILLION, INCLUDING OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF UP TO SEK 30.6 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 17.0 PER B SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD‍​ IN RIGHTS ISSUE: APRIL 23 - MAY 8, 2018