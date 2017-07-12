FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
BRIEF-Gartner says worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3 pct in Q2
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Gartner says worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc

* Gartner Inc - Worldwide PC shipments totaled 61.1 million units in Q2 of 2017, a 4.3 percent decline from Q2 of 2016

* Gartner Inc - In U.S., PC shipments totaled 14 million units in Q2 of 2017, a 5.7 percent decline from Q2 of 2016

* Gartner Inc - PC shipments in EMEA totaled 17 million units in Q2 of 2017, a 3.5 percent decline year over year

* Gartner Inc - In Asia/Pacific, PC shipments surpassed 21.5 million units in Q2 of 2017, down 5.1 percent from same period last year

* Gartner - Higher PC prices due to impact of component shortages for dram, solid state drives, LCD panels had pronounced negative impact on Q2 2017 PC demand

* Gartner Inc - PC market in Asia/Pacific region was primarily affected by market dynamics in India and China

* Gartner Inc - China PC market was hugely impacted by rise in PC prices due to component shortage

* Gartner Inc - In India for PC's pent up demand after demonetization cooled down after Q1 brought about weak market growth

* Gartner Inc - In India absence of a large tender deal compared to a year ago and higher PC prices, brought about weak market growth for PC's in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.