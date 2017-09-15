FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 10:56 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners LP:

* Gaslog Partners LP - Gaslog Partners LP announces acquisition of Solaris from Gaslog Ltd for $185.9 million

* Gaslog Partners LP says the aggregate purchase price for the acquisition will be $185.9 million

* Gaslog Partners LP - partnership believes that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and the assumption of $117 million of Solaris’ existing debt

* Gaslog Partners LP-Co, Gaslog Ltd approved entering agreement for partnership to purchase from gaslog 100pct of shares in entity that owns solaris‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - Gaslog partners estimates that Solaris will add approximately $20 million to ebitda in the first 12 months after closing‍​

* Gaslog Partners LP - acquisition will expand fleet to 12 wholly owned lng carriers, increase contracted days to about 90pct for 2018 and 72pct for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.