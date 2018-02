BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Announces 68 Pct Increase In Year-End 2017 Proved Reserves

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc:

* GASTAR EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES 68% INCREASE IN YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES, 2017 4TH QUARTER PRODUCTION, OPERATIONS UPDATE, 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC - ‍PRELIMINARY 2017 AVERAGE DAILY Q4 2017 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 6.9 MBOE/D​

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC - ‍GASTAR‘S 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS APPROXIMATELY $115 MILLION​

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC SEES ‍Q1 NET AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 4.7 MBOE - 5.0 MBOE/D​

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC SEES ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 NET AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 5.0 MBOE - 6.0 MBOE/D​

* GASTAR EXPLORATION INC - ‍GASTAR‘S YEAR-END 2017 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PROVED RESERVES INCREASED 68% TO 42.9 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: