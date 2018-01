BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Signs Definitive Agreement To Sell Non-Core Reserves And Acreage In Oklahoma

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc:

* GASTAR EXPLORATION SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-CORE RESERVES AND ACREAGE IN OKLAHOMA

* ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS INTEREST IN WEST EDMUND HUNTON LIME UNIT FOR $107.5 MILLION

* DIVESTITURE OF WEHLU ASSETS SHOULD PROVIDE CO WITH SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO FUND CORE STACK ACREAGE DEVELOPMENT PLAN THROUGH 2018

* ‍GASTAR RECEIVED DEPOSIT OF 10% OF PURCHASE PRICE ON JAN 25, 2018​