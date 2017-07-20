FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Gatx Q2 earnings per share $1.35
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Gatx Q2 earnings per share $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Gatx Corp:

* Gatx corporation reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.60

* Qtrly revenue $348.4 million versus $358.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $353.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gatx - renewal lease rate change of gatx's lease price index was negative 21.4 pct in quarter, as absolute railcar lease rates remained flat thus far in 2017

* Gatx Corp - gatx rail europe's fleet utilization increased slightly to 95.7 pct in quarter

* Gatx Corp qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.32

* Gatx Corp - rail North America fleet utilization was 98.8 pct at end of q2 compared to 98.1 pct at end of Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.