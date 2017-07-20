BRIEF-Gatx Q2 earnings per share $1.35

July 20 (Reuters) - Gatx Corp:

* Gatx corporation reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.60

* Qtrly revenue $348.4 million versus $358.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $353.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gatx - renewal lease rate change of gatx's lease price index was negative 21.4 pct in quarter, as absolute railcar lease rates remained flat thus far in 2017

* Gatx Corp - gatx rail europe's fleet utilization increased slightly to 95.7 pct in quarter

* Gatx Corp qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.32

* Gatx Corp qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.32

* Gatx Corp - rail North America fleet utilization was 98.8 pct at end of q2 compared to 98.1 pct at end of Q2 of 2016