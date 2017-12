Dec 22 (Reuters) - GAUSSIN SA:

* LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY SHARE BUYBACK OFFER ON LEADERLEASE AT PRICE OF € 0.8215 PER SHARE‍​

* OFFER WILL BE FOLLOWED BY REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF LEADERLEASE SHARES OF EURONEXT ACCESS MARKET

* VOLUNTARY SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AIMING THE TOTAL 204,157 LEADERLEASE SHARES

* OFFER TO BE OPEN FROM DEC 28, 2017 TO FEB 2, 2018