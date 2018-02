Feb 19 (Reuters) - GAUSSIN SA:

* SIGNS TWO CONTRACTS WITH GROUPE BOLLORE‍​

* FIRST CONTRACT SIGNED WITH BLUE SOLUTIONS TO COMPLETE CO‘S POWERPACKS FULL ELEC GAMME BY INTEGRATING BLUE SOLUTIONS’ POWERPACK LMP

* SECOND CONTRACT IS WITH BOLLORE PORTS FOR CO-DEVELOPMENT OF APM FULL ELEC 75T‍​

* FINANCIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACTS ARE CONFIDENTIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)