Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gazit Globe Ltd:

* GAZIT GLOBE- ‍DORI SEGAL STEPPING DOWN AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CEO OF CO AND FROM ALL OTHER EXECUTIVE ROLES IN CO ON JANUARY 31, 2018​

‍KATZMAN WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARDS OF COMPANY AND NORSTAR PRIOR TO ASSUMING POSITION OF CEO OF COMPANY​