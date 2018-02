Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gcc Global Capital Corp:

* GCC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* GCC GLOBAL CAPITAL CORP QTRLY ‍NET SALES OF $238.1 MILLION VERSUS $186.0​ MILLION

* GCC GLOBAL CAPITAL CORP QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF $28.5 MILLION VERSUS $9.8​ MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: