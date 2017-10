BRIEF-GCL New Energy announces deals for Huaibei project with Xi'an Datang Electric

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Co entered into agreement between Huaibei GCL New Energy and Xi‘an Datang Electric regarding Huaibei project for estimated consideration of RMB373.9 million

* Purchase deal between Xi‘an Datang Electric as customer & unit as supplier & Huaibei GCL New Energy as principal

* Purchase agreement for certain solar power station equipment for Huaibei project for RMB123.9 million