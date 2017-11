Nov 21 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Kangfu International Leasing shall purchase Fenxi Leased Assets from Fenxi GCL New Energy for RMB500.0 million

* Post deal, Kangfu International Leasing to lease Fenxi Leased Assets to Fenxi GCL New Energy for 120 mths at rent of RMB681.8 million