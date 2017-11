Nov 24 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GCL System Integration Technology as purchaser, Haitong International New Energy VIII and Sum Tai enter framework agreement

* Under agreement, ‍GCL System Integration to potentially buy 10.01 percent of total issued shares of co

* ‍Expects definitive sale and purchase agreement to be entered into by vendors and GCL System Integration on or before 15 Dec 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: