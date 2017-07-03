FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies says restructuring actions expected to result in net reduction of about 225 employee positions
July 3, 2017 / 6:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies says restructuring actions expected to result in net reduction of about 225 employee positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc:

* GCP Applied Technologies says restructuring actions expected to result in net reduction of about 225 employee positions - sec filing ‍​

* GCP Applied Technologies - substantially all of restructuring and repositioning actions under plan expected to be completed by q4 of 2018

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - in addition, company expects to incur approximately $6 million in capital expenditures related to repositioning activities Source text (bit.ly/2uDpveg) Further company coverage:

