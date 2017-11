Nov 28 (Reuters) - GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LTD :

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL LTD IN RESPECT OF INCREASE TO £75 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍INCREASED FACILITY IS FOR AN AMOUNT OF £90 MILLION, WHICH IS FULLY DRAWN​