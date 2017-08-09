FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 9, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc -

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc releases financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc qtrly revenue reached $237.6 million, an increase of $19.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to q2 of 2016

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.19, revenue view c$247.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

