BRIEF-GDS reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 9 (Reuters) - GDS Holdings Ltd

* GDS reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 1.525 billion to RMB 1.575 billion

* Q3 revenue RMB 424.4 million versus I/B/E/S view RMB 390.3 million

* GDS Holdings Ltd - Qtrly loss per American Depositary Share $0.14​

* GDS Holdings Ltd - Sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between RMB480 million and RMB495 million​

* GDS Holdings Ltd- ‍Expects to incur capital expenditures of approximately RMB2,300 million for full year of 2017​