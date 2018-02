Feb 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE AVIATION AND AIRASIA SIGN AGREEMENT FOR DIGITAL SOLUTIONS ACROSS AIRLINE FLEET

* AIRASIA - CO, GE AVIATION SIGNED 4-YEAR DEAL FOR GE TO PROVIDE ELECTRONIC FLIGHT OPERATIONS QUALITY ASSURANCE AND FLIGHTPULSE PILOT APPLICATION

* AIRASIA - ‍FLIGHTPULSE AND EFOQA ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED INTO AIRASIA‘S OPERATIONS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: