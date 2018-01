BRIEF-GE Posts Qtrly Cont Ops Loss Per Share $1.15

Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* QTRLY CONTINUING OPERATIONS LOSS PER SHARE OF $1.15

* QTRLY INDUSTRIAL OPERATING + VERTICALS LOSS PER SHARE $1.23

* QTRLY ADJUSTED INDUSTRIAL OP. + VERTICALS EPS $0.27

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $31,402 MILLION VERSUS $33,088 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $34.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GE - INDUSTRIAL + VERTICALS EPS AT LOW END OF GUIDANCE EXCLUDING $1.49 OF CHARGES

* ‍​IN QUARTER, EPS WAS AT THE LOW-END OF GUIDANCE, EXCLUDING INSURANCE-RELATED ITEMS, U.S. TAX REFORM, AND INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO ACTIONS

* IN QUARTER, “POWER WAS DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY AND WE EXPECT MARKET CHALLENGES TO CONTINUE”

* IN QUARTER, “CASH PERFORMANCE WAS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS AND OUR VISIBILITY AND EXECUTION ON CASH IS IMPROVING”

* GE - IN QUARTER, CASH PERFORMANCE WAS ABOVE EXPECTATIONS AND CO‘S VISIBILITY AND EXECUTION ON CASH IS IMPROVING

* GE - “AVIATION AND HEALTHCARE HAD STRONG PERFORMANCES IN THE QUARTER”

* GE - GE CAPITAL ENDED QUARTER WITH $157 BILLION OF ASSETS, INCLUDING $31 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY