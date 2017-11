Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* GE POWER SAYS SELECTED BY JIANGSU ETERN COMPANY TO SUPPLY LMS100 GAS TURBINE FOR UPCOMING NATURAL GAS-BASED POWER PLANT LOCATED IN BANGLADESH

* ‍GE POWER - PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019​