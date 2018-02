Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* GENERAL ELECTRIC REACHED DEAL TO SELL PARTS OF ITS OVERSEAS LIGHTING BUSINESS TO FORMER EXECUTIVE FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT- WSJ

* DEAL INCLUDES GE LIGHTING IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND TURKEY, BUYER IS CO CONTROLLED BY JOERG BAUER- WSJ Source on.wsj.com/2Coo7Q7