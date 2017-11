Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE 38 TURBINES FOR THE BLACKSMITH “KOVAČICA” WIND FARM‍​

‍GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - 15 YEAR FULL SERVICE AGREEMENT IS ALSO PART OF THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENLIGHT RENEWABLE ENERGY​