BRIEF-Ge To Increase Its Ownership Of Arcam To More Than 90 Percent

General Electric Co:

* GE TO INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP OF ARCAM TO MORE THAN 90 PERCENT

* GENERAL ELECTRIC- PLANS TO BEGIN PROCESS UNDER SWEDISH COMPANIES ACT TO ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ARCAM IN A COMPULSORY BUY-OUT PROCEDURE​

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS WILL PURCHASE THEIR OUTSTANDING ARCAM SHARES AT SEK 345 PER SHARE

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS INTENDS TO REQUEST THAT ARCAM INITIATE ACTIONS TO DELIST ARCAM'S SHARES ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM EXCHANGE