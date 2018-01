Jan 17 (Reuters) - Net Insight:

* GEARHOUSE BROADCAST PARTNERS WITH NET INSIGHT TO ENABLE REMOTE PRODUCTION IN AUSTRALIA

* SAYS GLOBAL PRODUCTION SERVICE PROVIDER GEARHOUSE BROADCAST DEPLOYS NET INSIGHT‘S REMOTE PRODUCTION 2.0 SOLUTION FOR THEIR AUSTRALIAN REMOTE BROADCAST CENTRE LOCATED IN MELBOURNE FROM EARLY JANUARY 2018

* SAYS PROJECT WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT NET INSIGHT‘S 2017-2018 REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: