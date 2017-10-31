BRIEF-Geberit CEO says lower 2017 sales outlook does not affect mid-term sales guidance of 4 - 6 percent growth

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Geberit Ag

* Geberit CEO says sees declining construction market in U.K driven by Brexit uncertainty hitting non-residential projects

* Geberit CEO says fourth quarter will be challenging due to tough comparisons with q4 2016

* Geberit CEO says doesn’t plan any extraordinary price increases due to raw materials price rise

* Geberit CEO says we don’t expect a margin uplift in the fourth quarter

* Geberit CEO says more positive on U.K. Residential sector than non residential sector in 2017

* Geberit CEO says shortage of installers in Germany remains an issue, expects downselling problem to fade

* Geberit CEO says lower 2017 sales outlook does not affect mid term sales guidance of 4 - 6 percent growth

* Geberit CEO says would consider extraordinary price increase in Switzerland next year to deal with franc weakening Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)