BRIEF-Gecina completes share capital increase of 1.0 billion euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* GECINA: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF 1.0 BILLION EUROS

* NET PROCEEDS OF THIS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE A PORTION OF EUROSIC ACQUISITION PRICE

* IT WILL ENABLE GECINA TO CANCEL REMAINING BALANCE (I.E., 1.0 BILLION EUROS) OF 2.5 BILLION EUROS BRIDGE FACILITY SET UP ON JUNE 20, 2017

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL RESULT IN ISSUANCE OF 9,062,091 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 110.50 EUROS PER SHARE