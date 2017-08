July 17 (Reuters) - Gecina SA:

* H1 GROSS RENTAL REVENUE EUR 240.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 298.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRENT NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 152.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 198.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​191.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 247.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2017 OBJECTIVES

* TRIPLE NET NAV PER SHARE EUR 152.0, UP 15 PERCENT OVER H1

* SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT GROWTH OF RECURRENT NET PROFIT OVER 2018-2021 Source text: bit.ly/2us3DGb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)