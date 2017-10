BRIEF-Gecina ‍places 700 million euro bond issue and opens offer to redeem 3 outstanding bond issues​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* ‍GECINA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A 700 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE AT 1.375% AND OPENS AN OFFER TO REDEEM THREE OUTSTANDING BOND ISSUES​

* PLACED A 700 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE, MATURING IN JANUARY 2028 (MATURITY OF 10.3 YEARS) WITH A COUPON OF 1.375%‍​

* BOND ISSUE WAS MORE THAN TWO TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED BY A TOP-TIER BASE OF PAN-EUROPEAN INVESTORS

* BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, CM CIC, HSBC, MEDIOBANCA, NATIXIS AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE WERE THE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THIS ISSUE