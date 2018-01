Jan 8 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* SECURED NEARLY €570M OF OFFICE SALES, WITH AVERAGE PREMIUM OF +13% VERSUS LATEST APPRAISALS ‍​

* €379M FINALIZED TO DATE AND BALANCE COVERED BY PRELIMINARY AGREEMENTS‍​

* ALMOST HALF OF THE MINIMUM SALES PROGRAM HAS THEREFORE ALREADY BEEN SECURED