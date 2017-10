Oct 25 (Reuters) - GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍​440.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 424.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS EUR ‍​143.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITHOUT CONSIDERING IMPACT OF SETTLEMENT OF TAX DISPUTE, IT SEES TO REPORT POSITIVE RESULT AT END OF 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)