July 26 (Reuters) - GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 287.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 292.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 7.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES POSITIVE RESULTS FOR END OF FY 2017 THANKS TO CONTAINMENT OF COSTS AMONG OTHERS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)