Oct 26 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Transaction in relation to disposal of entire equity interests in Lynk & Co Auto Sales Company Ltd​

* Unit to dispose entire equity interests in Lynk & Co Auto Sales Company Limited for RMB 100 million

* Disposal not expected to give rise to material gain or loss to group's financial results.​