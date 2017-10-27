BRIEF-Geely's Volvo Cars says Q3 operating profit rises to 3.7 bln SEK

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Volvo Cars says Q3 operating profit of MSEK 3,669, an increase of 77.5 per cent compared to Q3 2016

* Q3 net revenue up to MSEK 48,880, up 18.4 per cent versus Q3 2016

* Q3 net income of MSEK 2,513, an increase of 89.4 per cent compared to Q3 2016

* Q3 EBIT margin of 7.5 per cent, versus 5.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2016

* Says expects to report a fourth consecutive global sales record for the full year