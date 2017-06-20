FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Gemfields says terms of new Fosun Gold offer "not fair and reasonable"
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gemfields says terms of new Fosun Gold offer "not fair and reasonable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Gemfields Plc:

* Notes announcement issued today by Fosun Gold with respect to a firm offer

* Consider that financial terms of Fosun offer are "not fair and reasonable"

* Independent committee believes certain cash exit on offer from Fosun Gold more attractive than unsolicited all-share nil-premium offer from pallinghurst

* Agreed to pay a break fee to Fosun Gold of $2 million by way of compensation if a competing proposal becomes or is declared wholly unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.