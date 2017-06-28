FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial in HoFH patients
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 28, 2017 / 8:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial in HoFH patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* Gemphire announces top-line data from cobalt-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hofh patients

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - top-line data on ldl-c primary endpoint from completed open label phase 2b cobalt-1 trial

* Gemphire therapeutics - adverse events (aes) were mild to moderate in intensity across all doses of gemcabene and consistent with previously reported aes

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - there were no serious aes or withdrawals due to aes in cobalt-1 study

* Gemphire therapeutics - data announced continue to demonstrate additive lipid lowering efficacy of gemcabene has been demonstrated in extensive clinical program to date

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - hofh patients continue to have elevated ldl-c and additional therapies are needed to help these patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.