BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from royal-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hypercholesterolemic patients

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire announces top-line data from royal-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hypercholesterolemic patients

* Gemcabene met primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant lowering in LDL-C

* There were no serious adverse events in study

* Three subjects discontinued from study, 1 from Gemcabene and 2 from placebo groups

* Gemphire Therapeutics - will perform additional analyses to thoroughly evaluate results of trial, once additional analyses complete, will provide update