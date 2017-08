July 25 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire enters into $15 million term loan agreement with silicon valley bank

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - ‍immediately drew $10 million upon execution of loan agreement on july 24, 2017​

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - ‍term loan will mature on february 1, 2021​