Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF ITS FIRST NASH PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL AND ITS DIFFERENTIATED NASH PROGRAM

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC - NASH PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE PHASE 2B READY BY YEAR-END 2018

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO LAUNCH A SECOND PHASE 2A PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL IN NASH EARLY IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: