Dec 25(Reuters) - Gemtek Technology Co Ltd

* Says co will acquire up to 53.1 million shares (equivalent to 63.4 percent, or no less than 12.1 million shares) of AMPAK Technology Inc (target firm) via ToB, at the price of T$18 per share, during the period from 9:00 am, Dec. 26 to 3:30 pm, Feb. 12, 2018

* Says co is holding 36.6 percent stake (30.6 million shares) in target firm as of Dec. 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1Giv92

