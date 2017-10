July 18 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd:

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - for Q2 ended June 30, 2017, its estimated cash is about $181.0 million

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - ‍at quarter end, its estimated long-term debt outstanding (gross of unamortized debt issuance costs) is $525.8 million​