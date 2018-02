Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gencor Industries Inc:

* GENCOR RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 46 PERCENT TO $23.1 MILLION

* COMPANY'S BACKLOG WAS $50.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $40.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016