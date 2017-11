Nov 8 (Reuters) - Genel Energy Plc

* ‍has received an override payment of $6.41 million from kurdistan regional government​

* ‍payment represents 4.5% of tawke gross field revenues for month of september 2017, as per terms of receivable settlement agreement​

* ‍an entitlement invoice for that month's export deliveries has been issued separately and will be shared pro-rata with dno upon receipt​