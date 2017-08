June 22 (Reuters) - Genentech :

* FDA approves Rituxan Hycela (rituximab and hyaluronidase human) for subcutaneous injection in certain blood cancers

* Genentech - Rituxan Hycela will be available to people in United States within one to two weeks, and intravenous Rituxan will continue to be available