BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime posts Q3 loss per share $0.81

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc

* Gener8 Maritime, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.39

* Q3 loss per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gener8 Maritime - ‍Increased full fleet “eco” operating days to 57.4% in 3 months ended sept 30, 2017, compared to 35.6% in same period in prior year

* Gener8 Maritime Inc - ‍On November 8, 2017 company entered into an amendment to a term loan facility entered into on December 1, 2015​

* Gener8 Maritime - ‍Amendment revised consolidated leverage ratio under sinosure credit facility from 0.65 to 0.60 to conform to other 2 credit facilities​